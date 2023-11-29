Sysco GB is pumping £15m into its Brakes Scotland depot in Newhouse.

It will be focusing the investment around expanding the site in order to allow Brakes Scotland to grow the number of Scottish products it sells.

Once planning permission has been granted, which is expected to be in May next year, the depot will grow to more than 200,000 sq ft, equal to an expansion increase of 25%. Sysco said the site would be fully operational by June 2026.

The move is also expected to create 100 new jobs.

“Brakes Scotland has grown steadily over the past few years, serving communities right across the nation,” said Sysco GB CEO Paul Nieduszynski, who was recently promoted from chief commercial officer, replacing Peter Jackson, now Sysco Europe CEO.

“The investment that we are making in the Newhouse facility to increase our capacity and grow our Scottish range shows our commitment to providing market-leading range and service to our existing and new customers across Scotland.”

Brakes, which sells a comprehensive range of fresh, frozen and ambient products as well as catering equipment, delivers to businesses which serve food including pubs, restaurants, schools and restaurants across Scotland.