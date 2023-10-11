Sysco has teamed up with Knowledge Labs from Nutritics to offer a comprehensive training programme on sustainability to its entire British workforce.

The foodservice wholesaler aims to provide its 8,000 colleagues with the knowledge and tools to support caterers in becoming more sustainable.

There are eight modules in the programme, including climate change, carbon footprinting, operational sustainability, healthy and sustainable diets, and food waste.

It will initially be undertaken by frontline sales colleagues, who will join online training sessions. Fifteen Sysco GB development chefs, who work across Fresh Direct, Brakes, KFF and Medina, will also receive additional face-to-face training. The aim is to help them understand the main challenges within a sustainable food chain.

“By far the biggest portion of our carbon footprint as a business is the food that we sell,” said Sysco GB chief commercial officer Michael Andersen. “This training aims to transform our sales teams into sustainability champions – supporting our customers to better understand the impact that they can have through their businesses and in particular their menus.

“We believe we’ve created one of the most comprehensive training programmes that the sector’s seen, which reflects the growing importance of sustainability across the supply chain. It builds on the success of our plant-based range and the work we’ve done to promote a plant-forward diet. Now, our teams will be armed with the knowledge that helps customers on their own sustainability journeys.”

Nutritics CEO Stephen Nolan said: “This partnership provides a fantastic opportunity to work collaboratively with Sysco – sharing our expertise and knowledge to help empower colleagues to make a difference and support customers on their sustainability journey.”