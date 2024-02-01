Absolut Vodka & Sprite, the ready-to-drink cocktail from The Coca-Cola Company and Pernod Ricard, has launched in the UK.

The 5% abv tipple – first announced in November last year – was available now in cases of 12 to wholesale and convenience retailers, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) said. A grocery launch would follow in spring, it added.

Absolut Vodka & Sprite (rsp: £2.30/250ml) provided “a convenient bar-quality serve whilst saving time on mixing” CCEP said.

It was designed for “relaxed, unplanned occasions with friends at home or during occasions like festivals”.

“Our consumers are at the centre of everything we do, and it’s important that we provide them with a wide range of drinks that suit different tastes and occasions,” said James Davies, senior director of alcohol ready to drink at The Coca-Cola Company.

“Absolut Vodka & Sprite is a combination of the familiar premium taste of Absolut Vodka with the iconic and signature lemon-lime taste of Sprite, giving our adult consumers a refreshingly tasty and trusted drink experience,” he added.

The launch of Absolut Vodka & Sprite represents a third foray into alcohol in the UK for Coca-Cola.

Last year, the company partnered with Brown-Forman to bring a co-branded a Jack Daniel’s & Coca Cola to market.

Since making its debut in March 2023, Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola has already generated more than £17m worth of sales [NIQ 52 we 4 November 2023].

Topo Chico Hard Selzter – a boozy spinoff of Coca-Cola’s water brand of the same name – was less successful, however.

The drink made its UK debut in 2020 but was discontinued last summer after sales dipped from £2m to just over £700k [NIQ 52 we 20 May 2023].

“We are constantly analysing the performance of our products and how our portfolio meets consumer needs and tastes,” a spokeswoman for CCEP said. “In line with this, we took the decision to discontinue Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in Great Britain.”

Topo Chico was listed with Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Ocado, and was last available on Ocado in July 2023, according to Assosia data.