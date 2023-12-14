The alcoholic ready-to-drink category has the highest global growth prediction of any alcohol drinks category.

So how is the market continuing to evolve and what new trends in alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages can we expect in 2024?

Watch this video to learn more about the story of the alcoholic ready-to-drink category in 2023 and find out how Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is capitalising on the opportunity to accelerate growth with great-tasting premium propositions.

18+ Please Drink Responsibly