Dozens of core products from Asda’s Just Essentials range have been ditched from its website, two years after the supermarket’s promise to make its full range available for customers hit by the cost of living crisis.

Research by private label consultancy IPLC shows key SKUs from the range are unavailable online, including baked beans, chopped tomatoes and eggs, whereas the products are available in stores.

In February 2022, Asda made a promise to stock its Smart Price and Farm Stores budget products in store and online, before going on to launch its well-received Just Essentials range.

It followed a campaign from anti-poverty campaigner Jack Monroe.

However, research by IPLC shows that out of 265 Asda Just Essentials products, 41 were not available online but available in store.

Other examples included canned garden peas, spaghetti, tuna chunks, white and wholemeal bread, gravy granules and instant coffee.

The research also shows 61 prices in the range have increased since January this year, whilst 33 have decreased over the period.

It is not the first time changes to the Just Essentials lineup have come under the spotlight.

In August last year, The Grocer revealed the number of lines in the range had shrunk by 8%, with the supermarket saying it had been “rationalised” to cater to customer demand. Products canned included spaghetti in tomato sauce, diet cola and lemonade.

“We all remember back to 2022 when Asda rolled out their Smart Price/Farm Stores value-tier range following the anti-poverty campaigner, Jack Monroe, picking up that they were only available in some stores and not online,” said IPLC UK partner Paul Stainton.

“Following the successful rebrand, and range extension under Just Essentials last year, it now appears Asda may be trying to limit sales of its budget range by not offering some key high-volume products online.

“Value ranges typically make little or no margin, and this latest move may be a tactic by Asda to manage profitability, or the lack of it.”

An Asda spokesman said: “Asda is proud to offer the largest value range in the market, both online and in stores.

“We launched Just Essentials in 2021 to ensure customers could access the largest value range in the market at a time when budgets were being stretched. Since that time, we have continuously worked to ensure these lines remain great value and are available for all customers who want to shop them.

“Earlier this year, we removed a number of Just Essentials lines as we found those items were better placed in our stores where demand was greater.”