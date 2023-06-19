Prime minister Rishi Sunak has signalled the government will make a u-turn on its obesity strategy, saying he believes the public have a “right to choose” what food they eat, after taking the axe to plans for a ban on multibuy deals.

After speculation surfaced last week, the PM confirmed he was shelving the proposed ban on bogofs and other multibuy promotions which had been due to come into force in October, having already been delayed from its original start date last year.

The ban will now not come in until at least October 2025, along with the similarly sidelined proposals for a ban on junk food ads before a 9pm watershed on TV and online.

However, in stressing the move was about protecting shoppers’ right to choose, Sunak appeared to cast wider doubt on whether a Tory government would ever ban bogofs and other HFSS marketing activity, despite promotions on HFSS products in prominent store locations having come into force last October.

“I firmly believe in people’s right to choose – and at a time when household budgets are under continuing pressure from the global rise in food prices, it is not fair for government to restrict the options available to consumers on their weekly shop,” Sunak said in a statement released by the government on Saturday.

“It is right that we consider carefully the impact on consumers and businesses, while ensuring we’re striking the balance with our important mission to reduce obesity and help people live healthier lives.”

Meanwhile health and social care secretary Steve Barclay stressed the government’s new focus was on weight loss drugs to help tackle obesity.

“Addressing obesity remains a priority for government, as it will help to reduce the strain put on the NHS as it works to tackle the covid backlogs,” he said.

“This month the government announced the rollout of a new generation of obesity drugs to support people to lose weight and reduce pressure on hospitals.”

Regarding the multibuy ban delay, he added: “With families facing rising food prices and cost of living pressures, it is right that we delay the implementation of these restrictions so as to support businesses and allow them to focus on making food more affordable for families.”

Health campaigners have slammed the move and are now concentrating their fire on trying to persuade the Labour party to back tougher sanctions on HFSS food, with the party hot favourite to win the next general election.

“Scrapping the already delayed multibuy price promotions policy, which is part of the government’s own evidence-based childhood obesity strategy, would be unforgivable – especially given two-thirds of adults are living with overweight or obesity and putting real pressure on the NHS,” said Professor Graham MacGregor, chairman of Action on Sugar and Action on Salt.

“The government’s own data shows these promotions cause people to spend 20% more than they intended, so why would the government not want to address this and make it easier for families to buy healthier food instead? Otherwise it will exacerbate already widening health inequalities by making healthier, nutritious food less accessible to those who need it most.”

Katharine Jenner, director of Obesity Health Alliance (OHA), added: “Without doubt, multibuy price promotions do not save people money. Instead, they encourage people to impulsively buy more unhealthy food, rather than make savings from food already on their shopping list.

“If ministers are serious about their ambition to halve childhood obesity by 2030, then this multibuy price promotions policy, which is an important part of the government’s evidence-based childhood obesity strategy, is vital.

“Otherwise, excess weight will continue to drive unacceptable inequalities in health outcomes whilst costing the NHS a staggering £6.5bn annually on diet-related ill-health – piling pressure on the NHS and driving down economic productivity.”

The Food & Drink Federation’s chief scientific officer Kate Halliwell said: “We welcome the UK government’s pragmatism during the cost of living crisis. At a time when both families and our manufacturers are struggling with high inflation, it makes sense to delay the restrictions on volume promotions for everyday food and drink products, including breakfast cereals, ready meals and yoghurts, as it risked further stretching already pressed household budgets.”