Spar is set to stock YouTube star MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate bars from next week in an exclusive convenience deal.

Working with the brand’s UK supplier Icon Foods, the symbol group has secured a deal to be the range’s convenience distributor until January 2024.

Available from selected Spar stores, the bars will be priced between £2 and £2.49 and include the brand’s chocolate and peanut butter bar Deez Nuts, and the puffed rice chocolate bar Crunch.

“We are very pleased to confirm our partnership with Icon Foods as the convenience distributor of MrBeast’s range of chocolates called Feastables,” said Spar UK trading controller Henry Goodchild.

“The entire Spar organisation has worked together to bring this new opportunity to convenience shoppers and our Spar stores are thrilled to have the opportunity to be the first in convenience to supply customers with the range of Feastables bars.

“We are always looking at interesting new brands to work with and opportunities for differentiation, and this partnership is another example of how we are able to find a new and innovative way to stand out from the crowd.”

Spar was also the the first symbol group in the convenience channel to stock viral hit drink Prime Hydration, made famous by its social media influencer owners KSI and Logan Paul.

Jo Wrate, head of trading at Spar wholesaler AF Blakemore added: “We have a proven track record of being the best route to market for disruptor brands looking to bring new products to UK convenience shoppers. This partnership reaffirms our ability to launch and deliver innovative new brands and products to consumers.

“In today’s competitive convenience market, it’s more important than ever to differentiate ourselves from our competition. We will continue to look for new products to work with and encourage businesses to speak to us if they are looking for a first-class route to market.”

Icon Foods director and co-founder Derek Rodgers said: “When looking to distribute MrBeast’s range of Feastables chocolate bars in the UK, Spar was our first choice for convenience. We are really impressed with the symbol group’s agility to deliver this launch and looking forward to seeing the results over the coming months.”

Asda is also expected to soon be selling products in MrBeast’s Feastables range.