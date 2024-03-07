Viral TikTok butter brand All Things Butter has secured its first in-store supermarket listings in Sainsbury’s and Asda.

The organic British dairy brand said the new nationwide listings marked a significant milestone.

All Things Butter launched in November 2023 following a pre-seed funding of over £530,000. It has said it aims to disrupt the traditional, heritage-led dairy industry with the first chef-led approach that introduces a flavour range, while putting British farming at the forefront.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our butters into the shelves of Sainsbury’s and Asda, marking a big milestone for the brand,” said Toby Hopkinson, co-founder of All Things Butter. “We look forward to working with both supermarkets to strengthen our retail presence, support the British agriculture industry and highlight the versatility of butter, encouraging consumers to use it in their day-to-day cooking.”

The brand said it sold over 100,000 blocks in its first 10 weeks and recently announced a charity partner, RABI, donating 1% of its revenue to support the nation’s agricultural industry.

The latest listings mark an expansion of the brand’s footprint in the UK, where it is currently available in Ocado, Planet Organic, Gopuff, Zapp, Getir and Modern Milkman, as well as independents and wholesalers.

“We have an exciting year ahead at All Things Butter, so watch this space!”