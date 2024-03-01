After more than a decade of campaigning and countless pricing disputes, new legislation paving the way for radical reform in how dairy farmers are paid for their milk was finally laid before parliament last week.

A statutory instrument called the Fair Dealing Obligations (Milk) Regulations 2024 supersedes a voluntary code of practice, introduced in 2012, which has long been dismissed as ineffective.

Included in the regulations is a new Agricultural Supply Chain Adjudicator “with teeth”, according to outgoing NFU dairy board chair Michael Oakes. So just how will regulated dairy contracts work, and how will the new adjudicator operate?

The new rules follow an industry-wide review by the Groceries Code Adjudicator in 2018 that revealed an “uneven” distribution of power in the dairy sector. That was followed by a consultation by Defra and the devolved administrations in 2020, which made similar conclusions.

The dynamic was “causing instability for dairy farmers”, for example by allowing milk buyers to “set and modify the terms of a contract at short notice”, Defra said in 2021. The imbalance of power was played out in a series of cases during the pandemic, seeing farmers forced to pour milk away due to short-notice price cuts and delayed payments.

The new regulations include mechanisms to introduce greater transparency when it comes to pricing, while giving farmers the power to challenge prices if they feel the correct process has not been followed, the NFU says. Processors will also have to respect a mandatory 21-day cooling off period during which farmers can terminate contracts.

The legislation additionally contains provision for maximum notice periods, with a processor having to give a farmer 12 months’ notice to terminate a contract. Farmers will be able to terminate more swiftly in certain circumstances, for example if a buyer misses payments.

Any alterations to a contract will have to be agreed by both parties, meaning milk buyers will be unable to make changes unilaterally.

But perhaps the most important development is the creation of the new adjudicator.

Answering long-standing calls for an equivalent to the Groceries Code Adjudicator to regulate the often murky relationship between producers and processors, the new adjudicator will have the ability to impose significant fines of up to 1% of a company’s turnover for regulatory breaches.

Protection for producers

The post is already advertised by Defra through recruiter Gatenby Sanderson. The salary ranges from £75,000 to £117,800 for “an exciting opportunity to set up and lead a new office aimed at improving supply chain fairness in the UK dairy industry”.

It adds the role works within a regulatory model which will ultimately be rolled out across other farming-based food sectors, many of which are either subject to current supply chain fairness reviews (such as horticulture and eggs), planned reviews (such as poultrymeat) or completed investigations (such as pork).

The new legislation will now pass through both houses of parliament. Once that process is complete, it will come into force after a further 12 weeks for all new and renegotiated contracts.

Defra says there will then be a 12-month implementation period before existing contracts must be made compliant.

“This is to allow industry time to adjust,” it says. “We’re aware businesses may need to amend contracts or adopt new structures and we wanted to allow adequate time for this.”

The NFU’s Oakes says the new rules “will not solve all the problems we face as an industry, nor will it fix prices”. But it will help ensure producers are treated fairly, “that contracts are transparent, and a contract signed cannot be altered without agreement”, he adds.