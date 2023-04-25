Shoppers continue to see gaps on shelves in the fresh produce aisles – some two months after fruit and veg shortages first hit the headlines.

Peppers have been reported to be low in supply by consumers in recent days, amid a continuation of the sourcing challenges first seen in February across a host of fresh produce items, due to poor weather conditions in southern Europe and northern Africa.

Spain in particular had continued to see a colder period of weather since the start of the shortages in February, which had disrupted the harvest of fruit & vegetables, especially peppers, suggested Fresh Produce Consortium CEO Nigel Jenney.

However, improved weather was expected in the coming days, he added. “It is very much a short-term challenge rather than a long-term issue.”

Weather issues were also raised by Andrew Opie, director of food & sustainability at the BRC as a continuing driver of tight supply. “Difficult conditions in the south of Europe disrupted harvest for some fruit and vegetables including peppers,” he said.

“A few stores have implemented temporary limits on how much customers can buy to ensure availability for everyone,” he added. “However, availability should improve for those impacted in the coming weeks as we enter UK growing season.”

As a result of the ongoing supply issues, Morrisons has continued its restriction on the sale of peppers, introduced in February, to two per customer.

The retailer said it was hopeful it would be able to lift the restrictions in the next week or so as supply improved.