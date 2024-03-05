Food safety bosses have launched a campaign warning of the risk of food labelled as vegan to people with allergies.

The Food Standards Agency released research showing that 62% of people who are allergic to animal-based products, or who buy for someone who is, feel confident that products labelled ‘vegan’ are safe to eat.

The agency’s campaign, which is being supported by the three biggest UK allergen charities – Allergy UK, Anaphylaxis UK and the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation – warns this is putting millions of people at risk.

The new information campaign is aimed at people who have allergies to milk, eggs, fish and crustaceans or molluscs.

It encourages people with allergies, or who buy for someone who has, to always check for a precautionary allergen statement such as ‘may contain’ on vegan products to decide on whether it’s safe to eat.

New research from the FSA found 54% of those who react to products of animal origin have used vegan labelling to indicate whether a food is safe to eat at least sometimes when buying packaged food. Meanwhile, almost a third of people who react to or buy for those who react to products of animal origin weren’t aware they should check for a precautionary allergen label on vegan products.

“It’s concerning that so many people who are allergic to milk, eggs, fish and crustaceans or molluscs believe food labelled as ‘vegan’ is safe for them to eat because they assume it doesn’t contain products of animal origin,” said FSA CEO Emily Miles.

“Unfortunately, the reality of food production means there is still a risk of cross-contamination with animal-based allergens in vegan and plant-based products if produced in the same factory as animal-based products.

“That is why, through our ‘Vegan Food and Allergens Campaign’ we are urging people to always check for a label such as a ‘may contain’ and have a conversation about their allergens with food servers and businesses.

“I hope this campaign will support people to have confidence in making food choices that are safe for them to enjoy.”