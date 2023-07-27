Iceland Foods looks to be gearing up to launch a new own-label range of cleaning products.

The supermarket group has registered the trademark for the brand House, and an associated logo with the Intellectual property office earlier this month.

The application covers five classes including disinfectants, household cleaning and polishing preparations, metal products including aluminium foil and step ladders, as well as utensils.

Iceland declined to comment further on the application.

Like other supermarkets, the chain has seen increased demand for its own label ranges during the cost of living crisis, executive chairman Richard Walker told The Grocer in an interview last week.

“Our luxury lines are growing very strongly as people trade down from and look to us for value. So they might come from Sainsbury’s and look to us, so that’s an entry level point for them,” said Walker.

Around 20% of Iceland’s total stock is covered as part of its £1 or Less own label range, Walker said. The chain currently makes a loss on the range, after pledging to cap the price of 600 products in the range at as close to or below one pound as possible, until the end of 2023. The price cap comes as part of a wider £26m investment in keeping prices low throughout this year.

Iceland has also been working to grow its range of exclusive partnerships with brands including TGI Fridays, Barrett, Chiquito and Furocity, a range of energy drinks, gum and bars developed by boxing champion Tyson Fury.

“Exclusive brands have been a real growth driver of our business. It’s a big machine now and you just have to look around our stores to see we have an awful lot of exclusive brands like Greggs and MyProtien,” Walker said during the July interview.

“They’re partnerships that we’re really proud of and it gives us a competitive moat and we’ll continue to look for more tie ups and push that.”