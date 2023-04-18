Iceland Foods has introduced a new Local convenience format.

The first Iceland Local opened on 31 March on a Texaco garage forecourt in Fallings Park, Wolverhampton.

The store is owned and managed by forecourt operator SGN Retail and also incorporates a Costcutter fascia.

Customers enter the Costcutter Iceland Local via a single entrance and pay for petrol and goods at a single point of sale, operated by SGN. The store is sectioned between chilled/ambient mainly supplied by Costcutter, which is owned by Bestway, and a large frozen section supplied by Iceland.

It will stock goods from Iceland’s own label range, as well as its exclusive own-brand partnerships, including with Harry Ramsden’s, Slimming World and THG-owned Myprotein.

“Iceland Local will make our unique range of frozen, chilled, fresh and grocery products available to customers in a completely new type of location, complementing our 1,000 company-owned Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores on the nation’s high streets and retail parks,” said Iceland Foods international and wholesale director Justin Addison.

“Iceland Local gives customers an exciting new opportunity to pick up our food while they are refuelling, and we have already have plans to roll out the concept with further openings in the months ahead.”

It is not clear at this stage whether future openings will also be in partnership with independent retailers or company-owned – or indeed working alongside other wholesalers such as Bestway.

It’s the supermarket’s second foray into convenience stores, following the launch of its Swift c-store brand in March 2021.

Swift, of which there are currently five stores nationwide, stocks chilled, fresh and frozen Iceland goods, alongside a more convenience-focused offering including food-to-go, tobacco and The National Lottery concessions.

The retailer also has a strategic alliance with multichannel retailer The Range to stock Iceland food in 100 stores nationwide. In addition, the supermarket also has rapid delivery tie-ups with Uber Eats and Just Eat.

Iceland has existing supply partnerships with Bestway, which supplies Swift stores. Bestway also supplies alcohol for Bargain Booze concessions in Iceland’s Food Warehouse stores.