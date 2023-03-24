It’s done parodies of westerns, romcoms and gangster movies, but Irn-Bru’s movie-inspired ads keep coming.

This one takes us into thriller territory, and a familiar scene in which two bomb disposal experts much determine which coloured wire to snip. “It’s the one that’s the same colour as Irn-Bru with all its bubble-gummy flavour,” advises one. This, amusingly, is the moment we learn what the ad is for.

The argument that follows is familiar but funny – what does the drink taste like, anyway? – and the conclusion packs a punch. “Let’s just agree it tastes bangin’” urges the ad, reasonably enough.

Well, if the formula’s not broke, why fix it? The ongoing campaign is only limited by the number of movie clichés that exist.