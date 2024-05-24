Lucozade Energy is looking ahead to the Euros in its latest ad, which shows England hero Jude Bellingham lending his skills.

Jude and the lads turn up at their local five-a-side pitch for a kickabout – only to find it already in use! A group of bohemian artistic types are giving the pitch a lick of paint. Happily, the space is one in which both creative groups can thrive, so the footballers play around the painters – with both groups showing off complementary skills in a dynamic display.

It’s a timely take on a previous ad featuring basketballers and northern soul dancers – but this one feels lighter and less contrived, with a star name and some silky skills (with ball and brush) really making the concept sing.