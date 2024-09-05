Livestock producers are bracing for the potential impact of the bluetongue virus, after its spread to the UK was confirmed last weekend.

The BTV3 variant of the virus has been detected at premises in Norfolk and Suffolk, prompting the UK’s chief veterinary officer to declare a bluetongue restricted zone to “mitigate the risk of further cases”.

There are currently five infected premises in total. The restriction zone means all keepers of cattle, sheep, other ruminants and camelids in these areas will need to follow strict restrictions on animal and germinal product movement.

“farmers are urged not to move animals within the zone unless it is absolutely necessary,” said UK chief vet Christine Middlemiss. “We have not taken this action lightly and we are clear that farmers and their vets must remain vigilant and report any suspicions to the Animal and Plant Health Agency immediately.”

While industry groups stressed it was too early to say how much of an impact the virus could have, it has already wrought a heavy toll on the continent.

Some farmers have reported over 50% mortality and falls in productivity in the Netherlands, prompting concerns around supply, said National Sheep Association CEO Phil Stocker. “It’s important to point out this is not a disease that poses risks to consumers so I don’t see a fall in demand,” Stocker added.

“In fact, the bigger challenge may be filling demand and keeping supply chains running efficiently because of movement restrictions.”

He added that in many ways “we are in the lap of the gods – but there is still much that officials can do”.

Farmers on the continent were “using vaccines under emergency order, but currently don’t have the green light to do that here”, said Neil Shand, National Beef Association CEO.

According to Stocker, there was a “chance that we will have access to a vaccine over the coming weeks and months”.

Experience in Belgium and the Netherlands has shown vaccines tend to suppress symptoms rather than prevent the disease being transmitted.

However, NFU president Tom Bradshaw said “the next step is ensuring a vaccine is authorised and available as soon as possible”.

“This is a worrying development,” he added.

“We urge all livestock keepers to remain vigilant for any signs of clinical disease and to report any concerns quickly to their vet or APHA. We encourage all livestock keepers to comply with any testing requests from APHA.”

Bluetongue virus is primarily transmitted by midge bites and affects cattle, goats, sheep, goats, deer and camelids such as llamas and alpacas.

The impacts on susceptible animals can vary greatly, according to Defra. Some show no clinical signs or effects at all while for others it can cause productivity issues such as reduced milk yield, and in the most severe cases can be fatal for infected animals.