Name: Duncan Keith

Job title: Co-founder

Company: Days Brewing Co

What was your first job? I worked in a pub in Edinburgh when I was 18. I was absolutely dreadful at making coffee but thankfully ‘latte art’ wasn’t a thing yet.

What’s been your worst job interview? Not one in particular, but certainly there’s been times when I took “what’s your biggest weakness” too literally!

What was the first music single you bought? It was Five – Invincible. I cycled to my local Woolworths, bought the album and a massive pick ‘n’ mix and that was my afternoon sorted.

How do you describe your job to your friends? I’m building the next great beer business, except this one doesn’t have any alcohol in it.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Hearing how Days is genuinely helping people to live a happier and healthier life. Just last week a customer left us a review saying that Days helps him keep a clear head to be the best dad possible… that’s amazing.

What is the least rewarding part? Getting stuff wrong, which happens to the best of us. Take the learnings and move forward.

What is your motto in life? Get stuck in. Lots of things we do are really hard and if you sit on the fence you can make lots of excuses on why you shouldn’t do something. Once you’ve made a decision to go for something then, for me, “getting stuck in” is about going all in.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? A chef. At Proper Snacks we had Ed who prepared breakfast and lunch for the team every day. It was amazing and helped to build the best culture.

Do you have any phobias? Probably spiders, but my wife has more of a phobia of them so now I’m the designated spider-removal person at home. Chivalry is not dead, my friends.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? Make it easier and clearer to find healthier products in store.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? A ball – just like Tom Hanks had Wilson.

What animal most reflects your personality? A dog. I’ll let others decide which breed.

What’s your favourite film and why? The Count of Monte Cristo… it’s about what you do in the face of adversity.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? Running head-first into the side of a bird house was pretty low. No birds were harmed, just my dignity.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Matthew McConaughey, Daniel Ricciardo or Emily Blunt would be cool… I think the non-alcoholic beer category needs to shake off the stigma still and all three of them could do that.

What would your death row meal be? Haggis, neeps and tatties, followed by a whole cheesecake. Maybe one of the Basque cheesecakes that I keep seeing but I’m yet to try.