Name: Harry Gerrard-Stevenson

Age: 28

Job title: Social media & content manager

Company & location: Mr Organic, Islington, London

Education: Leeds Beckett University – BA (Hons) Marketing

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up? From a young age, I remember always having a passion for the environment and food. Perhaps this was due to being raised in rural Northamptonshire, where I spent a lot of my childhood outdoors – which sparked my interest in natural products and processes.

Why did you decide to go for a career in food & drink? Becoming plant-based around six years ago was a significant motivator in aligning my values with my day-to-day work. It felt natural, as I have always been passionate about the environment and the food we eat. Some of my fondest childhood memories are of growing fruits and vegetables in my nan’s porch.

As I’ve grown older, my connection to nature and food has broadened into a much wider perspective on our food and the importance of eating plant-based, taking care of our soils, and understanding the food system itself. I am fortunate to work in an industry that I am so passionate about, especially when I get to meet like-minded people and brands.

“Working at Mr Organic gives me the opportunity to express my values and help benefit both consumers and the environment”

Explain your job to us in a sentence (or two): My job involves finding strategic ways to increase brand visibility and engagement for people who know us, and those who want to discover more about Mr Organic – our story, products, values, and everything in between.

What does a typical day look like for you? I have a variety of responsibilities that require different hats and ways of thinking. A significant portion of my role is content-driven, so I naturally spend a lot of time tapping into food trends, while also trying to carve out new opportunities when they arise. Likewise, it’s always important to stay informed about industry developments, both commercially and within the sector itself. Above all, I enjoy driving ideas and bringing them to fruition, such as collaborating with other like-minded brands.

The marketing team works on several campaigns throughout the year, whether it’s Veganuary, B Corp Month in March, tomato season in July, or Organic September – there is always something that needs to be done. I also manage the social media team, who provide additional support and create some of our content. As you can imagine, it’s an ever-changing space, requiring us to figure out what performs well on our social platforms and adapt it to suit what our target audience wants to see – all while trying to keep our brand messaging clear and memorable.

Tell us how you went about applying for your job: The truth is, I was made redundant and that was a challenge in itself. However, I used this as a big motivator to ‘bounce back’.

At the time, I already knew where my focus and values lied. I was excited when I saw that Mr Organic was hiring on LinkedIn since they share the same values as me, so I applied thinking it would be a good fit. There were about four interviews during the whole process, and the questions offered a good test to help showcase my passion, hunger, and skill set. Funnily enough, after my initial interview I already had a holiday booked in Italy – with Mr Organic being an Italian company, I felt like it was meant to be!

What’s the best part about working for a food & drink company? Working for a food company is amazing because it is something people always need. It changes depending on consumer tastes and trends, and even more so now with the influence of social media. For example, we have been seeing an increase in demand for Mr Organic beans for a while now, and it is nice to see all the different dishes creators are making with our products.

Mr Organic is unique in the sense that there is a lot of vertical integration, so we can quickly react to any changes in the market. Our founder owns the farm in Italy where our tomatoes are grown and produced to create all our tomato-based products. More than half of our range is made in-house, which is truly impressive when we make 120-plus products.

Being able to work at a company like Mr Organic is special because we have an incredible community that is a part of the greater good! Teaching people how to make dishes that are better for their health and the planet is a wonderful thing. Not only that, but we launched The Organic Family Foundation last year. Our foundation partnered with four different charities, and all the work we have done with them is very rewarding.

And what’s the biggest misconception people have about working in food & drink? Often people see a product on the shelf and can easily take it for granted, mainly due to logistical challenges and organic being the method. We sometimes face issues with crop due to the constant change in weather or other unpredictable factors. Our team needs to be nimble in our decision-making to ensure Mr Organic products remain on-shelf. There is a lot of work that goes into creating the journey to move a product that is created in Italy to a supermarket shelf in the UK, and everything else in between. Unfortunately, it is not as simple as opening a tin of beans!

What advice would you give to other young people looking to get into the food & drink industry? Be driven, resilient, and immersive. In my experience, it’s important to stay focused on what you want, especially when you are passionate about it. Passion is an authentic trait that helps you stand out and forms the best foundation for a career. You’ll find this resonates with others in the industry and can lead to exciting opportunities for learning, development, and growth.

What’s your ultimate career dream? It would have to be running my own business, one that places people, the planet, and of course good food at the forefront. I believe owning a business that stays true to my values and goals would be a massive achievement, and I’m excited to see what the future holds!