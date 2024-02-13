Heinz Cheesy Beanz

Source: Kraft Heinz

A limited run of 500 tins will launch via Heinz to Home tomorrow (14 February)

Heinz has teamed up with Cathedral City to launch Cheesy Beanz.

The NPD contains Cathedral City’s Extra Mature Cheddar, which has been cooked into the sauce, with a small amount of cheese powder “to elevate the taste”, according to Heinz.

A limited run of 500 tins will be available to order direct-to-consumer from Heinz to Home tomorrow (14 February).

They will roll into Tesco on 21 February, followed by Sainsbury’s and Asda in April (rsp: £1.80/390g).

The NPD was developed based on the results of a survey of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by Heinz, which found that 64% of baked beans fans thought cheese made them tastier [January 2024].

“We know Brits absolutely love pairing beans with cheese and so we’re thrilled to finally announce our partnership with Cathedral City – bringing beans lovers up and down the country the ultimate perfect match,” said Heinz director of meals & insights Alessandra de Dreuille.

This isn’t the first time Heinz has tied up with an fmcg brand to launch a new product.

Heinz partnered with Absolut to launch a limited-edition tomato vodka pasta sauce in March 2023.

Over recent years, Heinz has made concerted efforts to expand its Beanz brand – a push it has coined ‘the Beanz liberation exercise’.

Not all its spin-offs have been successful, however. Beanz Protein Pots, for example, were withdrawn from sale in 2022, after less than two years on the market. 

