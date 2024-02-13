Heinz has teamed up with Cathedral City to launch Cheesy Beanz.

The NPD contains Cathedral City’s Extra Mature Cheddar, which has been cooked into the sauce, with a small amount of cheese powder “to elevate the taste”, according to Heinz.

A limited run of 500 tins will be available to order direct-to-consumer from Heinz to Home tomorrow (14 February).

They will roll into Tesco on 21 February, followed by Sainsbury’s and Asda in April (rsp: £1.80/390g).

The NPD was developed based on the results of a survey of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by Heinz, which found that 64% of baked beans fans thought cheese made them tastier [January 2024].

“We know Brits absolutely love pairing beans with cheese and so we’re thrilled to finally announce our partnership with Cathedral City – bringing beans lovers up and down the country the ultimate perfect match,” said Heinz director of meals & insights Alessandra de Dreuille.

This isn’t the first time Heinz has tied up with an fmcg brand to launch a new product.

Heinz partnered with Absolut to launch a limited-edition tomato vodka pasta sauce in March 2023.

Over recent years, Heinz has made concerted efforts to expand its Beanz brand – a push it has coined ‘the Beanz liberation exercise’.

Not all its spin-offs have been successful, however. Beanz Protein Pots, for example, were withdrawn from sale in 2022, after less than two years on the market.