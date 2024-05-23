Heinz has teamed up with Richmond to launch “improved”, co-branded versions of its canned sausage products.

Beanz with Sausages 415g and Spaghetti with Sausages 400g (both rsp: £2) now include Richmond pork sausages, and their pack designs have been updated to feature its logo.

The two products – which were developed as part of Heinz’s mission to “elevate its sausage portfolio” – are permanent additions to the range, replacing the former tins.

They have launched exclusively into Asda today (23 May).

With “over a hundred years of expertise”, Richmond was “the perfect partner to take these family mealtime staples to the next level”, said Heinz.

“We’re big believers in always striving to create the best possible food products, and that means improving our recipes from time to time,” said Heinz UK director of meals & infant Alessandra de Dreuille.

“And that’s why we decided to partner with Richmond Sausages to permanently upgrade Heinz Beanz and Heinz Spaghetti with Sausages.”

Richmond marketing and innovation director Chris Doe said: “Richmond is a brand that prides itself on its continuous growth and innovation, never standing still.”

“We strive to deliver crowd-pleasing, great-tasting products that consumers and retailers can trust to elevate their mealtimes, with exciting evolutions that consistently deliver on taste.”

“As a fellow heritage brand, well-loved and trusted by households up and down the country, Heinz is the perfect fit for us,” he added.

It comes after Heinz teamed up with Cathedral City to launch Cheesy Beanz in February.