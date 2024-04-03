Nichols has extended the Levi Roots brand into energy drinks with the launch of a price-marked canned duo.

‘Caribbean Crush with a hint of Ginger’ and ‘Jamaican Sunset with pinch of Chilli’ (rsp: £1/500ml) have rolled into wholesale and convenience channels.

Containing natural caffeine and fruit juice, as well as additional vitamin benefits with B6 and B12 fortification, the duo would provide “a category flavour twist”, Nichols said.

The extension came with tropical flavours in energy growing value 19% year on year, the soft drinks maker said, citing NIQ data.

“Levi Roots Energy is perfectly placed to help retailers expand the category by tapping into these growing trends, as consumers seek out differentiated and unusual flavour experiences,” it said.

Angela Reay, group marketing director at Nichols, added Levi Roots Energy would provide a flavourful on-trend choice that speaks to the needs of consumers”.

Caffeinated drinks were standout performers in The Grocer’s Britain’s Biggest Brands 2024 report, with the four fastest-growing brands by volume all containing the stimulant.

Prime, Monster, Starbucks and Yorkshire Tea shifted a combined 122.2 million extra packs in the past year [NIQ 52 w/e 30 December 2023].

The success of Prime and Monster reflected a wider resurgence in sports & energy drinks in the past 12 months” according to Katrina Bishop, NIQ UK thought leadership activation manager.

The category had capitalised on “people being back on the move and a growing need for more functional drinks”, she added.

Alongside the move into the energy category, Nichols has also introduced Levi Roots’ core Caribbean Crush flavour in a 330ml can format.

It also plans to roll out updated packaging for its 500ml PET format Levi Roots drinks later this spring.

Levi Roots’ soft drinks were first launched by Nichols (then known as Vimto Soft Drinks) in 2011.

The brand is the brainchild of entrepreneur Keith Valentine Graham, who first catapulted to fame after appearing on BBC’s Dragons’ Den to promote his Reggae Reggae Sauce product in 2007.