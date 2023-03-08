Nestlé looks set to launch a coffee-lemonade-hybrid soft drink.

It has applied to register the name ‘Coffeenade’ with the Intellectual Property Office, under class 30, accounting for coffee-based beverages and iced coffee; and class 32, covering lemonades and coffee-flavoured carbonated beverages.

The trademark activity points to Nestlé developing its own take on mazagran – an Algerian drink comprising espresso, ice, and fresh lemon juice, which is also popular in Portugal.

However, a spokeswoman for the fmcg giant declined to comment on the activity.

“Globally, we file many trademarks as part of our innovation work. However, we do not comment on them,” she said.

Nestlé’s coffee machine and pod brand Nespresso currently has a mazagran recipe on its website.

The trademark activity comes as the ready-to-drink iced coffee category is currently worth £214m, according to Circana Marketplace data for symbols and independents [52 w/e 10 June 2022].

Nestlé has made concerted efforts to improve the sustainability credentials of its coffee brands in recent months.

Nescafé Gold Blend this week launched a marketing campaign designed to highlight the brand’s “sustainability achievements”, including using coffee grounds to power its Derbyshire factory and launching a soft pack to refill glass jars.

Both Nespresso and Nescafé Dolce Gusto unveiled machine-compatible paper-based compostable pods in November 2022.