Proper Snacks has partnered with KFC to launch a co-branded popcorn SKU.

Billed as a “chicken-y, herby snack that hits the spot”, the NPD – called Popcorn Chicken Popcorn – is flavoured with KFC’s staple herb and spice mix.

It is, however, vegan and HFSS compliant, weighing in at 90 calories per serving.

The limited-edition snack will roll into Co-op on Monday (21 August) in impulse (rsp: £1/20g) and sharing packs (rsp: £1.80/70g).

They will subsequently hit Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda shelves in late August.

This was “a huge moment for Proper Snacks”, said Proper founder Cassandra Stavrou.

“Two culturally relevant brands have collided to bring the world’s favourite popcorn chicken to consumers in a fun, creative way.”

KFC innovation director Kate Wall said: “We pride ourselves on doing the unexpected, which is why we’re so excited to be partnering with Proper Snacks.”

The launch would allow KFC fans to “enjoy our distinctive taste in new ways”, Wall added.

It comes after Proper teamed up with Warner Bros Pictures earlier this summer to launch a Barbie-themed marketing push.

The snacking brand wrapped London buses in Barbie-pink branding, opened a Barbie-themed corner shop and offered shoppers the chance to win a trip to California through an on-pack promotion.