This has launched new plant-based lamb kebabs in time for the barbecue season.

This Isn’t Lamb Kebabs (rsp: £3.50/200g) are made of pea protein, cumin and mint, and launched in Waitrose and Morrisons on 16 and 17 April. They will roll into Sainsbury’s in early May.

“As the bank holiday BBQs roll in, kickstarted by the coronation weekend, This Isn’t Lamb Kebabs are both catering for the picnics and BBQs to come,” said Andy Shovel, co-founder of This.

The meat-free brand said it had used its Fat 2.0 innovation to make the meat alternative succulent, and to mimic the taste and texture of lamb.

The innovation also used olive-oil based fat to hold succulence and bite when faced with high heat, it added.

The product was high in protein, a source of fibre and contains 30% less saturated fat than the average meat equivalent, This claimed.

“This is a kebab that tastes delish and harnesses our product’s trademark meaty succulence and flavour, another great showcase of our Fat 2.0 innovation,” Shovel added. “It is also nutritionally really compelling for meat lovers.”