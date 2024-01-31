Amazon and HelloFresh have unveiled a new partnership to give Prime members free delivery on HelloFresh orders for a year.

The move comes in a bid to attract new customers who would otherwise be put off by the service’s £4.99 charge for each delivery.

“We are very pleased to launch this exclusive offer with Amazon Prime and make it easier for Prime members to enjoy HelloFresh meals at incredible value, now with free delivery for a whole year, said Adam Park, UK CEO at HelloFresh.

“For anyone looking for inspiration for healthier, more convenient, and delicious meals for themselves and their families, there’s never been a better time to take a fresh approach in the kitchen.”

To coincide with the announcement, HelloFresh released consumer research, which it said showed the UK was in culinary ‘Groundhog Day’ that saw more than half of survey respondents cook the same meals on a rotation each week. Among the favourites were spaghetti bolognese, roast with veg and bangers & mash.

The meal kit provider’s research found two thirds of Brits wanted to improve their skills in the kitchen this year.

“We’re always looking for ways to provide more value to our Prime members, and our new offer with HelloFresh will help customers save even more throughout the year,” said John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon.

“Prime members already have access to a wide selection of great value groceries through Amazon, and now have an opportunity to get free delivery on a range of recipe boxes.”

This is not Amazon’s first grocery delivery fee deal. In 2021, Deliveroo launched its ongoing partnership with Amazon, offering Prime members unlimited free takeaway and grocery delivery on orders over £25 for a year. At the time, Deliveroo said the tie-up was expected to help it attract “new highly engaged and digitally savvy customers, distributed across all of the UK”, and increase the loyalty of its existing 3.9 million UK & Ireland monthly users.