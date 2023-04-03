Sainsbury’s research suggests more than half of its shoppers are planning to celebrate the coronation of King Charles on 6 May with an afternoon tea or by throwing a party at home.
It has set out to cater for such occasions with a host of crown-themed products and union flags galore.
Here’s our pick of the range
Taste the Difference Pork & Cranberry Crown
Price: £7.50
Available: 2 May
British pork sausagemeat, seasoned with nutmeg, black pepper, sage and thyme, and mixed with sweet cranberries, in a crisp butter-enriched puff pastry, topped with pastry crowns and a sprinkling of poppy seeds.
By Sainsbury’s King Wiggles
Price: £8
Available: 12 April
Chocolate sponge, filled with chocolate buttercream, covered in milk chocolate and topped with union flag decorations.
By Sainsbury’s Coronation Cupcakes
Price: £5
Available: 12 April
Vanilla sponge with vanilla frosting topped with a union flag. Chocolate cupcakes topped with blue & white frosting and red sprinkles. All in union flag paper cases.
By Sainsbury’s Coronation Crown Biscuit
Price: 85p
Available: 19 April
One gingerbread biscuit with pink and yellow crown-shaped icing.
By Sainsbury’s Coronation Doughnuts
Price: £1.35
Available: 19 April
Four iced doughnuts with red and blue sprinkles.
Taste the Difference Coronation English Sparkling Wine
Price: £22
Available: 10 April
Made from grapes grown in southern England, of the same varieties and using the same method as champagne. Described as “crisp green apple aromas, toasty brioche notes and delicate citrus flavours”.
Taste the Difference Coronation Orange Gin Liqueur
Price: £10, reduced to £8 until 8 May
Available: 16 April
Mediterranean orange gin liqueur with a hint of Sicilian lemon. With a serving suggestion to “enjoy poured over ice, or for a longer drink, add a dash of tonic water”.
Taste the Difference Coronation Ale
Price: £2.50
Available: now
Brewed in Dorset. Crystal and chocolate malts for a toasted biscuit taste, and British Sovereign and Endeavour hops.
No comments yet