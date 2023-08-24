The future of the plant-based food category has been thrust into the spotlight following a series of high-profile business struggles, and compounded by incessant – and often misleading – mainstream media coverage of the segment’s future.

Panel of plant-based experts to debate the category’s future

The panel will include plant-based food experts such as NIQ Brandbank data transformation analyst Nick Smith; Plant-based Food Alliance chief executive Marisa Heath; and The Tofoo Co director David Knibbs. Additional speakers will be announced soon.

Sponsored by The Tofoo Co and led by thegrocer.co.uk editor Nicholas Robinson, who also will be asking questions from viewers, which can be sent in on registration, panellists will debate, among other topics:

What is the way forward for plant-based?

How can existing and new brands grow strong and loyal customer bases?

What question should those operating in plant-based asking themselves?

While the category’s future may be under the microscope and facing serious questions about its long-term viability, there is a significant amount to be optimistic about, particularly innovation which is, contrary to popular belief, driving sales. Squeaky Bean, according to The Grocer’s Focus on Plant-based report, has seen 4.3% unit sales growth [NIQ], bolstered in the main by NPD.

A mixed bag for plant-based meat alternative sales

Value sales of take-home plant-based meat alternatives have rocketed by 7.6% in the past year. However, this is against a backdrop of a 1.5% volume dip with only ready meals (0.6%) and snacks (5.6%) showing growth [Kantar 52 w/e/ 11 June 2023].

As in other fmcg categories, own label is bucking the wider sales dip trend, with the value of plant-based meat alternatives up 12.5% on a 2.1% volume uptick. This is compared with branded, with values up only 0.2% against a 8.4% volume drop.

