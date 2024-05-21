Challenger brand Shicken has launched what it claims to be a category-first plant-based meat recipe free from top 14 allergens, using British ingredients.

The brand’s plant-based chicken has changed from a soy and wheat-based recipe to pea protein, solely sourced from peas farmed in East Anglia.

The brand claims this change means it is the first meat alternative protein in the UK to be allergen-free, using home-grown ingredients.

The new recipe is made in the brand’s certified allergen-free site in Kent. It will launch nationally into Costco this week in its Tikka Kebab SKU and will be phased throughout its entire range in other outlets by the end of May.

The move to pea protein is set to improve product taste and texture, whilst feeding into the brand’s strategy to make plant-based food more inclusive, removing barriers around dietary requirements.

“As a business we are committed to making plant-based food delicious, inclusive, and ethical,” said Parm Bains, co-founder. “Our next-generation recipe has been developed to taste even better and opens the Shicken range up for everyone to enjoy – whatever their dietary requirements are.”

It also supports its commitment to sustianability, as the swap to home-grown ingredients will reduce its carbon footprint, and 95% of all energy now used by the brand in manufacturing is being powered by renewable sources.

“Sustainable sourcing is essential to the future of food and the planet, and reducing the food miles of our ingredients is a key part of our mission and purpose,” Bains added.

“We exist to provide consumers with the option to make good food choices that are a win-win, by providing convenient, restaurant-quality, authentic Asian plant-based meals, supporting animal welfare and minimising the impact on the environment through a more sustainable range, with full traceability from farm to fork.”