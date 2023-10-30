Kids’ juice brand Capri-Sun is introducing a zero-added sugar range of drinks.

Available in 200ml pouches and in Orange, Blackcurrant & Apple and Jungle Drink flavours, the new range had been formulated to contain between 0.5g and 0.6g of sugar per 100ml, Capri-Sun said.

The new zero-added sugar SKUs contain nearly 90% less sugar than in Capri-Sun’s original formula, which was reduced in line with HFSS rules last year.

Each drink (rsp: £3.25/8x200ml) contained “only trace amounts of naturally occurring sugars” and had been sweetened with low calorie sweetener sucralose, Capri-Sun said.

The range would gradually replace Capri-Sun’s ‘no added sugar nothing artificial’ range, after consumer testing indicated a preference for the zero sugar version of the drink.

Shoppers were “increasingly shopping for products that help them make healthier lifestyle choices, including switching to options with less sugar”, said Anke von Hanstein, senior marketing manager at Capri-Sun UK.

This trend was “particularly prevalent among parents”, von Hanstein said, explaining that Capri-Sun’s zero added sugar range had been designed “to offer parents greater choice when it comes to shopping for their families”.

“We also know that taste is one of the most important purchase drivers in the category,” she added. “That’s why we’ve focused on creating a product that is low in sugar, but still has the unmistakable Capri-Sun taste.”

The new range was available now in Sainsbury’s and Morrisons stores across the UK, and would roll into Tesco and other unspecified retailers from November, Capri-Sun said.

Its launch would be supported by digital and social advertising, followed by an ATL campaign from March 2024, the brand added.

It comes as Capri-Sun prepares to end a decade-long partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) and take over the sales and distribution of its pouch drinks in western Europe next year.

The company has hired 70 employees to support the transition to owning its sales and route-to-market, a process that will begin in March 2024.