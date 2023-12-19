Living Things, a functional soft drinks brand promising “gut-friendly ingredients and a commitment to environmental sustainability” has launched in the UK.

Its range of lightly sparkling drinks claim to be low in sugar and high in fibre and prebiotics, with “two billion live cultures” per can (rsp: £1.99/330ml).

Initially available direct-to-consumer via its website and Amazon before a wider 2024 rollout, Living Things’ range comprises Raspberry & Pomegranate, Peach & Blood Orange and Lemon & Ginger.

Each can contains less than 1.7g of naturally occurring sugar and just 13kcal per 100ml, as well as being free from any sweeteners, according to Living Things.

The drinks are claimed to be carbon negative and packed in fully recyclable cans.

Living Things is led by CEO and co-founder Ben Vear, who claimed the brand was “creating a new class of soft drink” that combined great taste, health benefits and environmental credentials.

“Tasting good and doing good don’t have to be in conflict,” said Vear. “More than ever the consumer isn’t looking for another sugar-filled soft drink but for solutions that don’t just taste great but also pack health benefits and environmental credentials. With Living Things we’re creating a new class of soft drink that finally does all three.

“We’ve taken many months to develop Living Things into what we believe can be a category-defining product, brand and aesthetic,” Vear continued. “We’re incredibly excited to finally be sharing it with consumers and investors.”

Living Things said it was in the latter stages of completing an investment round, with “high-profile backers and figures” due to be announced early in 2024.