British consumers are becoming informed and engaged around environmental issues, but have deprioritised these factors in food purchasing, Mintel’s new Global Outlook on Sustainability report has found.

Since 2021, Mintel has seen factors like recyclable packaging and responsible sourcing diminish in product purchasing considerations. Dietary changes, too, are focused more on value, health and human benefits than climate benefits. So why is this?

British climate change deniers are in the minority at 26%. And as many as 45% agree extreme weather events make them want to do more for the environment.

However, Brits remain slow to shift their dietary behaviours. Just 7% of UK consumers say they are vegetarian or vegan, while 46% of them are carnivorous, defined by Mintel as eating meat most days or most meals. That’s second only to Brazil and France.

Interestingly, twice as many people (19%) say they’ve reduced their dairy consumption than believe it’s a good way to reduce their impact on the environment (10%) – implying a perceived health benefit. Dairy alternatives – and other products that claim to have a lower environmental impact – must assert superior nutritional credentials to succeed.

All this comes in a growing era of cynicism. Consumers are ever less likely to feel they can have a positive impact on environmental issues. There is growing distrust of corporate claims and policies, doubtless driven by the fact that 37% of UK consumers say their knowledge of environmental issues has been raised by eco-activists.

When combined with health and economic concerns, it means people are more likely to focus on more tangible and personal product benefits.

So what are brands to do? Mintel’s data provides important clues on how to convert consumers to less impactful food choices, while soft-selling the sustainability angle.

In its purest sense, sustainability has been embraced by businesses for its efficiencies, and UK consumers want to see the same ROI in food: 40% have reduced the energy they use in cooking (such as by using an air fryer) – the highest level of any country in our global survey.

When it comes to on-pack messaging, metrics and information could overcome the distrust among UK consumers. They favour clear, visual Nutri-Score style labelling, as well as information about the positive impact of sustainable products on people.

Ultimately, food and drink brands need to humanise both the climate crisis and its supposed solutions in product form.