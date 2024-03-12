Rapid grocer Gopuff has launched 24-hour deliveries for the first time in Liverpool and Newcastle, in response to demand for late-night orders in the two cities.

The quick-commerce player has been operational in Newcastle and Liverpool since January and September 2020 respectively, but had previously stopped accepting orders at 2am.

The around-the-clock availability of the service – which launched yesterday – would be perfect for “shift workers, partygoers, and midnight snackers” Gopuff said.

The company said there had been a 35% increase in late-night orders from the Gopuff app in both Liverpool and Newcastle.

The items ordered most frequently after 11pm in Liverpool are Highland Spring Still Water 1.5L; Coca-Cola Classic 1.75L; Warburtons Toastie White 800g; Pepsi Max 2L and Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 70cl, Gopuff told The Grocer.

In Newcastle they are Stella Artois Lager 10x440ml; Morrisons Lemonade 2L; Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 70cl; Pepsi Max 2L; and Coca-Cola Classic 1.75L.

“Since launching in the UK in 2020, Liverpool has been one of our biggest UK markets,” a spokeswoman said. “We’ve seen great demand and interest in late-night orders in the area, so we wanted to extend hours in Liverpool to 24/7 to cater to local demand.

“At Gopuff, our goal is to be there for our customers when and where they need us, and this extension will help more customers get hold of their favourite brands, products, and everyday essentials, whatever the time or day.”

Gopuff launched in the UK in 2021, and now covers more than 70% of the greater London area and the entire metropolitan population of major cities including Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, Leeds and Cardiff.

Last week, it launched a UK artisan aisle – named Foodie Legends – featuring “talented emerging food and drink producers emerging from the UK, that are innovating their space”. “You won’t be able to find any of them in Waitrose,” the company added.

The Foodie Legends range came in response to Gopuff seeing a 90% increase in orders of premium brands from the third to the fourth quarters last year, and a 76% rise in orders containing organic groceries. “Paying close attention to the wants and needs of their customer base, Gopuff have introduced the new range to meet demands of affluent shoppers using the app and wanting to be the first to try exciting new brands,” a spokeswoman said.