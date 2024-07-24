Tesco has joined forces with kids’ food brand Ella’s Kitchen to give customers coupons aimed at encouraging children to consume more vegetables.

The initiative will take place at 50 Tesco stores across England and Wales, including in Bristol, Leeds, London and Swansea.

Customers who buy any Ella’s Kitchen product from a choice of more than 60 lines will receive a coupon for a free selected vegetable.

A roadshow will visit certain Tesco stores with representatives from Ella’s Kitchen handing out free veg coupons, recipes, and educational content to customers.

The promotion, which runs until September, will also include an online offer, allowing shoppers who purchase any Ella’s Kitchen Smoothie Multipack to add a selected vegetable to their basket for just 1p.

Tesco said the initiative followed studies showing that the earlier a child is exposed to vegetables, the more likely they are to eat them – reinforcing the need to introduce little ones to fruit and vegetables in their early years.

However, NHS statistics show only 18% of children aged five to 15 consume the recommended five portions of fruit and vegetables a day.

“The more veg little ones eat, the healthier they will be as they grow up,” said Tom Lye, Tesco category director for health & wellness.

“We are proud to be working with Ella’s Kitchen to help families make healthier choices. Their goal to improve kids’ lives makes them the perfect partner for us.

“Together, we’re filling our participating stores with free resources, promotions, and recipes to help kids learn to love vegetables and ultimately reach their five a day, as well as running a similar promotion on our website and app for the next few weeks.

“At Tesco, we want to put affordable, sustainable and healthy food within reach of all our customers, whatever their budget. So, by offering them better and more affordable choices every time they shop with us, we’re ensuring these resources are accessible without costing customers more.”

Ella’s Kitchen MD Tim Collins said: “We are delighted to partner with Tesco to help even more little ones reach their five a day. We know that alongside access, one of the biggest barriers to getting little ones to eat their veg is enjoyment.

“That’s why, alongside ensuring every Ella’s Kitchen and Tesco customer receives a free piece of veg, we’re also bringing educational resources to participating Tesco stores – allowing parents and carers to access sensory food play resources that can help them break down the barriers their little ones face when trying new veg.

“Through these resources, we can help increase children’s curiosity about, and love for, fruit and vegetables, helping to build healthy habits. Initiatives like this are hugely important to help foster healthier futures for our children.”