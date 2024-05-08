Tesco is rolling into summer adding a new twist to frozen treats. The new Summer Edition range is less about traditional vanilla and aims to offer bolder, inventive flavours. Think Wimbledon with a strawberries and cream lolly, or a salted caramel ice cream sandwich for a salty/sweet after-work treat.
“Our new ice cream collection is a celebration of summer, with each flavour, whether it be caramelised biscuit or eton mess, a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality,” says Tesco product development manager Jaimini Sharma.
Pineapple, Coconut & Lime Ice Lollies
£2.50/4x73ml
Four ice lollies made with real pineapple juice.
Cloudy Apple Ice Lollies
£2.50/4x73ml
Pack of four cloudy apple juice lollies.
Strawberries & Cream Ice Lollies
£2.50/4x70ml
Strawberries and cream ice lollies for a twist on the classic British combo.
Strawberry & Apple Ice Lollies
£1.60/4x60ml
Strawberry and apple flavoured water ice lollies in a strawberry shape with wooden sticks.
Sour Cherry & Cola Helter Skelters
£1.60/5x70ml
Sour cherry cola flavoured ice lollies with twisted layers of fruity ice.
Peach & Yogurt Lollies
£1.60/4x50ml
Frozen yoghurt and peach flavoured ice cream swirled together on a wooden stick.
Strawberry & Yogurt Lollies
£1.60/4x50ml
Frozen yoghurt and strawberry flavoured ice cream swirls on a wooden stick.
Popcorn & White Chocolate Ice Cream
£2.25/3x90ml
Popcorn flavoured ice cream with a salted caramel sauce swirl, which is covered in white chocolate and studded with salted corn pieces.
Mini Caramelised Biscuit Ice Creams
£3/8x50ml
Caramelised biscuit flavoured ice cream, swirled with a caramel sauce and covered in white chocolate and cinnamon biscuit pieces.
Caramelised Pecan Ice Creams
£2.25/3x90ml
Pecan nut flavoured ice cream with a caramel sauce swirl, covered in milk chocolate and dotted with caramelised pecan pieces.
Caramel & Popcorn Ice Cream Sandwiches
£3.25/6x85ml
Caramel ice cream in a biscuit sandwich, dipped in white chocolate with salted corn pieces.
Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches
£3.256x85ml
Vanilla ice cream with dark chocolate chips in a chocolate chip biscuit sandwich – dipped in milk chocolate and finished with cocoa nibs.
Birthday Cake Ice Cream
£2.65/900ml
Sponge cake and strawberry flavoured ice cream with strawberry sauce, topped with decorative sprinkles.
Tropical Sorbet & Ice Cream
£2.65/900ml
Fruity and creamy tropical sorbet and cream flavour ice cream, topped with a tropical fruit sauce.
Finest Raspberry Eton Mess Ice Cream
£3/480ml
Made with clotted cream ice cream rippled with a raspberry sauce, mixed with meringue pieces and speckled red sugar pearls.
