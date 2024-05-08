Tesco is rolling into summer adding a new twist to frozen treats. The new Summer Edition range is less about traditional vanilla and aims to offer bolder, inventive flavours. Think Wimbledon with a strawberries and cream lolly, or a salted caramel ice cream sandwich for a salty/sweet after-work treat.

“Our new ice cream collection is a celebration of summer, with each flavour, whether it be caramelised biscuit or eton mess, a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality,” says Tesco product development manager Jaimini Sharma.