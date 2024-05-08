Tesco is rolling into summer adding a new twist to frozen treats. The new Summer Edition range is less about traditional vanilla and aims to offer bolder, inventive flavours. Think Wimbledon with a strawberries and cream lolly, or a salted caramel ice cream sandwich for a salty/sweet after-work treat.

“Our new ice cream collection is a celebration of summer, with each flavour, whether it be caramelised biscuit or eton mess, a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality,” says Tesco product development manager Jaimini Sharma.

Pineapple, Coconut & Lime Ice Lollies

5059697679438_T1

£2.50/4x73ml

Four ice lollies made with real pineapple juice.

 

Cloudy Apple Ice Lollies

5059697778490_T1_Tesco_Summer_Edition_4_Cloudy_Apple_Lollies_4_x_73ml_5059697778490

£2.50/4x73ml

Pack of four cloudy apple juice lollies.

 

Strawberries & Cream Ice Lollies

5059697715037_T1_Tesco_Summer_Edition_4_Strawberries___Cream_Ice_Lollies_4_x_70ml__280ml__5059697715037

£2.50/4x70ml

Strawberries and cream ice lollies for a twist on the classic British combo.

 

Strawberry & Apple Ice Lollies

5059697399114_T1_Tesco_Summer_Edition_4_Strawberry___Apple_Ice_Lollies_4_x_60ml__240ml__5059697399114

£1.60/4x60ml

Strawberry and apple flavoured water ice lollies in a strawberry shape with wooden sticks.

 

Sour Cherry & Cola Helter Skelters

5059697402098_T1_Tesco_5_Sour_Cherry___Cola_Helter_Skelters_5_x_70ml__350ml__5059697402098

£1.60/5x70ml

Sour cherry cola flavoured ice lollies with twisted layers of fruity ice.

 

Peach & Yogurt Lollies

5059697708282_T1_Tesco_4_Peach_and_Yoghurt_Lollies_4_x_50ml__116g__091639166

£1.60/4x50ml

Frozen yoghurt and peach flavoured ice cream swirled together on a wooden stick.

 

Strawberry & Yogurt Lollies

5059697715839_T1_Tesco_Strawberry_and_Yoghurt_Lollies_4_x_29g__116g__091642956

£1.60/4x50ml

Frozen yoghurt and strawberry flavoured ice cream swirls on a wooden stick.

 

Popcorn & White Chocolate Ice Cream

5059697696169_T1_Tesco_Popcorn___White_Chocolate_Ice_Cream_3_x_65g__195g__5059697696169

£2.25/3x90ml

Popcorn flavoured ice cream with a salted caramel sauce swirl, which is covered in white chocolate and studded with salted corn pieces.

 

Mini Caramelised Biscuit Ice Creams

5059697258565_T1_Tesco_8_Mini_Caramelised_Biscuit_Ice_Creams_8_x_36g__288g__5059697258565

£3/8x50ml

Caramelised biscuit flavoured ice cream, swirled with a caramel sauce and covered in white chocolate and cinnamon biscuit pieces.

 

Caramelised Pecan Ice Creams

5059697391507_T1_Tesco_Summer_Edition_3_Caramelised_Pecan_Ice_Creams_3_x_65g__195g__5059697391507

£2.25/3x90ml

Pecan nut flavoured ice cream with a caramel sauce swirl, covered in milk chocolate and dotted with caramelised pecan pieces.

 

Caramel & Popcorn Ice Cream Sandwiches

5059697744389_T1_Tesco_Summer_Edition_Caramel___Popcorn_Ice_Cream_Sandwiches_6_x_52g__312g__5059697744389

£3.25/6x85ml

Caramel ice cream in a biscuit sandwich, dipped in white chocolate with salted corn pieces.

 

Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

5059697726125_T1_Tesco_Summer_Edition_Cookie_Ice_Cream_Sandwiches_6_x_56g__336g__5059697726125

£3.256x85ml

Vanilla ice cream with dark chocolate chips in a chocolate chip biscuit sandwich – dipped in milk chocolate and finished with cocoa nibs.

 

Birthday Cake Ice Cream

5059697728686_T1_Tesco_Birthday_Cake_Ice_Cream_900ml_5059697728686

£2.65/900ml

Sponge cake and strawberry flavoured ice cream with strawberry sauce, topped with decorative sprinkles.

 

Tropical Sorbet & Ice Cream

5059697751929_T1_Tesco_Summer_Edition_Tropical_Sorbet___Ice_Cream_900ml_5059697751929

£2.65/900ml

Fruity and creamy tropical sorbet and cream flavour ice cream, topped with a tropical fruit sauce.

 

Finest Raspberry Eton Mess Ice Cream

5059697716041_T1_Tesco_Finest_Raspberry_Eton_Mess_Ice_Cream_304g_5059697716041

£3/480ml

Made with clotted cream ice cream rippled with a raspberry sauce, mixed with meringue pieces and speckled red sugar pearls.

