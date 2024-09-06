Asda has returned to winning ways with its fifth pricing victory in the first 10 weeks of the current Grocer 33 year.

At £62.30, the Leeds-based retailer came out £2.61 cheaper than fellow Yorkshire-based grocer Morrisons. That was despite its basket costing 0.9% more than in September 2023.

Asda offered the lowest price for 15 items and was exclusively cheapest for six products. These included the Cornettos, mackerel fillets, roast chicken breast fillets and the nectarines.

There was no evidence of the loyalty price ‘bazooka’ that Morrisons pledged last week. However, its shelf-edge Prices alone were 2% cheaper year on year – and were competitive enough to undercut Tesco and Sainsbury’s, even after applying Clubcard and Nectar deals.

Morrisons was exclusively cheapest for seven items, including the cotton wool pads, hot cross buns and radishes.

Both Tesco and Sainsbury’s bills fell 1.8% year on year. Tesco offered its customers a £2.40 discount for using a Clubcard. However, this only reduced its total to £64.92, which was £2.62 more expensive than Asda and a penny pricier than Morrisons. It was exclusively cheapest for the Cauldron tofu, cherries, Dettol and little gem lettuce.

Sainsbury’s was offering a £3.75 Nectar Prices discount, but was still £3.24 dearer than Asda at £65.54. The retailer did, however, undercut all its rivals on the Innocent juice, McCain chips, soft cheese and the tomato & mascarpone sauce.

Waitrose matched the lowest price for the Oatly oat drink and the Walkers crisps. However, this was the height of its competitiveness. It had no exclusively cheapest items and was charging customers 6.3% more than a year ago.

Overall, Waitrose came in £14.82 more expensive than Asda at £77.12.