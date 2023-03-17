With one-third of items on promotion, it’s perhaps not surprising that the 13.3% annual inflation on this week’s Grocer 33 basket was again below the overall rate (17.1%), but some of the price hikes were eye-watering – none more so than the Mr Kipling Angel Slices, up 62% year on year (see right).

But the Birds Eye potato waffles were also 48% more expensive than in March 2022, while the Heinz Spaghetti Hoops jumped 43%. And a further three lines increased by more than 30%, though four items were cheaper than this time last year, including the Ben’s Original rice (down 9%), Philadelphia soft cheese (down 8%) and the Surf laundry detergent (down 5%).

With nine price-only deals, Sainsbury’s £72.35 basket was cheapest for the first time since early February – besting Asda by £1.23 as it offered the lowest price for 14 products and was exclusively cheapest for seven, including the Birds Eye fish fingers, chicken mini fillets and Maryland cookies.

Asda offered the lowest price for nine products and was exclusively cheapest for the Ben’s Original sweet & sour sauce, brown onions and grated cheddar.

Morrisons came in third at £74.58, a further £1 more expensive than Asda. It was exclusively cheapest for four lines including the Robinsons squash and own brand orange juice.

Tesco was £3.09 more expensive than Sainsbury’s at £75.44. Clubcard holders would have received a £2.58 discount, however, which would have closed the gap to just 51p to make it second cheapest.

Guest retailer Iceland was £6.91 more expensive than Sainsbury’s at £79.26, though it was cheapest on the Angel Slices, despite a price hike, while beleaguered Waitrose was £8.29 more expensive at £80.64.