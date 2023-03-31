A six-pack of Mr Kipling Bakewell Slices are 61% more expensive than this time a year ago.

It is the second time in three weeks the Premier Foods brand has been the product with the highest level of inflation in the Grocer 33 pricing survey. A fortnight ago, half a dozen Mr Kipling Angel Slices were 62% more expensive year on year.

The cakes were the only product carrying this level of inflation, though a further four items – the Greek-style yoghurt (see right), the toastie loaf, Heinz barbecue sauce and Hartley’s jelly – were over 40% more expensive versus March 2022. What’s more, the red leicester was 39% pricier than a year ago and the PG Tips teabags jumped 30%.

The more positive news for shoppers was that a dozen lines were carrying less than 10% inflation, while the greaseproof baking paper was 21% cheaper than 12 months ago.

Overall prices were 13% higher year on year, though they only nudged up by 0.02% compared with last month.

At £62.34, Asda offered the lowest price for our shopping this week. It was £2.70 cheaper than Sainsbury’s having offered the lowest price for 18 products with 13 exclusively cheapest, including the Bakewell Slices.

Sainsbury’s was exclusively cheapest on four lines including Black Sheep ale and kiwifruit.

There was just 53p covering Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Tesco. However, Tesco loyalty scheme members would have received an instant discount of £3.66 as part of its Clubcard Prices initiative. This would have reduced its total to £61.91 and undercut Asda by 43p.

Waitrose offered more price-only deals than rivals but was still £10.34 more expensive than Asda at £72.68. It was exclusively cheapest for white cabbage and red leicester, and matched the lowest price for two further items.