Sainsbury’s Bradford stood out from the crowd in a low-scoring week with 73 points.

The store made a good impression from the off. It scored full marks on its car park, which had no queue to enter or exit, and was well managed and signposted.

Sainsbury’s also boasted the best store standards of the week, with plenty of brightly coloured promotions and distinctive offers.

The store was “mainly clean and tidy” except for a “smattering of green beans” in various places, and an overflowing plastic bag unit.

The fruit & veg section was noted for being mostly attractive and abundantly stocked, though there were a few gaps.

On the service front, staff were generally easy to find and helpful. The checkout assistant was “super friendly and welcoming” and “efficient” while making conversation.

Sainsbury’s was also one of the better stores on availability. Two items were out of stock and two were not stocked.

Tesco and Waitrose took joint second place. They were some way behind Sainsbury’s, though, both scoring 58 points.

Tesco Hednesford offered the best shop floor service of the week. Staff were very easy to find and generally helpful.

Store standards, however, were pretty poor. The fruit & vegetable section was average, with some gaps on shelves.

Our shopper also noted several restocking trolleys dotted around the store, which caused obstructions.

Three items were out of stock and one was not stocked.

Waitrose Bracknell stood out on store layout. The branch was “well laid out, and the aisles were wide enough”.

The only area that felt too cramped was the single freezer aisle, in which items were stacked behind each other, making it hard to find products.

The store had cheese, Meat, fish and deli counters, as well as a small but well stocked food-to-go section.