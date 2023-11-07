Champion: Merchant Gourmet Korean-Style Vegetables & Mixed Grains

The frozen aisle is outperforming total grocery – making it a ripe area for innovation. Merchant Gourmet has seized on the opportunity with this on-trend Korean mix of vegetables and grains.

Judges were impressed by the sheer number of vegetables crammed into the product: edamame beans, sugar snap peas, pepper and broccoli. Meanwhile, the soy and ginger sauce and brown and black rice provided a “moreish” flavour.

Silver Medal

Itsu Katsu Veg Bao’buns

Bronze Medal

Cathedral City Pigs in Blankets Toastie

Myprotein Meatza

With thanks