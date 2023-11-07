Champion: Nestlé Quality Street Paper Wrappers
Christmas is looking far more sustainable this year, thanks to Nestlé’s revamp of its Quality Street brand. Instead of the usual plastic wrappers, it has developed special barrier paper material for each treat. Only the Orange Crunch and the Green Triangle sweets remain in their existing foil wrappers, but they are recyclable – meaning none of the packaging need go to landfill.
Judges praised the “huge achievement” for the established brand. “This is a brilliant innovation that addresses the issue of recyclability of plastic in an iconic product,” said one.
Gold Medal
- Driscoll’s Blueberry Bucket
Silver Medal
- Mentos Chewing Gum Pot
Bronze Medal
- Iceland Recyclable Paper Flexible Packaging
- Simpac Lift Liners
With thanks
Innovation is alive and well, as the New Product & Packaging Awards show
