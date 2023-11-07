Champion: Nestlé Quality Street Paper Wrappers

Christmas is looking far more sustainable this year, thanks to Nestlé’s revamp of its Quality Street brand. Instead of the usual plastic wrappers, it has developed special barrier paper material for each treat. Only the Orange Crunch and the Green Triangle sweets remain in their existing foil wrappers, but they are recyclable – meaning none of the packaging need go to landfill.

Judges praised the “huge achievement” for the established brand. “This is a brilliant innovation that addresses the issue of recyclability of plastic in an iconic product,” said one.

Gold Medal

Driscoll’s Blueberry Bucket

Silver Medal

Mentos Chewing Gum Pot

Bronze Medal

Iceland Recyclable Paper Flexible Packaging

Simpac Lift Liners

