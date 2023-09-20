Some sweets are retro and some are just old-fashioned. While Love Hearts, Fruit Salads and Refreshers have kept their cool, humbugs, chocolate limes and cough drops are looking old hat. Even liquorice allsorts are struggling, with fewer than 20,000 packs sold this year [Kantar 52 w/e 9 July 2023].

Rather than cool kids, these lines conjure up images of kindly grandparents in easy armchairs. It’s a sign their marketing and formulation need to move with the times.

So we’ve set design agencies a fiendish creative challenge: blow the dust off mint humbugs, candy jewellery, sherbet flying saucers and liquorice allsorts to make them cool enough for Gen Z.

All their efforts are inspired by current trends, such as the dominance of “mega-sour” sweets with names that sound more like horror movies than confectionery. Mr Simms’ website features many examples, including Zombie Bombz and Red Death – candies so sour they carry safety warnings.

It’s not just marketing. Texture preferences are also changing, with gen Z shoppers opting for “a softer, gum-type texture” over hard candy, says Valeo Snackfoods head of brands Phil Holford.

Valeo is one supplier that has updated its lineup to suit these younger tastes. It has expanded Wham with a duo of gummies and extra-sour chew bar, Wham Extreme, in spring. These offer “the classic sour flavour you’d expect from Wham, but in a more modern product format,” says Holford.

Then there are twists on format. Swizzels has been trying to breathe new life into Parma Violets, Love Hearts, Drumsticks and Refreshers by teaming up with Princes and Bird & Blend to launch sweet-flavoured squashes and teas.

The above are examples of what Alison Hughes, head of insight at inclusions manufacturer Nimbus, calls ‘newstalgia’: “where you have an element of a familiar flavour with a bit of a twist”.

Our partner agencies have used that thinking to create makeovers for humbugs, candy jewellery and sherbet flying saucers. Read on for the revamps…

Mint humbugs