Graham’s The Family Dairy has expanded the availability of its protein yoghurt dessert range.

The Lemon Cheesecake, Chocolate Caramel and Stracciatella flavours of its Protein 22 pots were initially launched in Asda earlier this year and are now stocked in 118 Tesco stores in Scotland, following the success of the high-protein, fat free and low sugar protein range.

Each pot contains 22g of protein per serving, which the brand says sets it apart from others in the market, which typically offer between 14g and 20g.

“This new line has been in development for around a year,” said Robert Graham, managing director of Graham’s The Family Dairy. “We decided to launch the product after being blown away by the response to our initial protein range.

“We saw a real opportunity for a brand new confectionery line, but a little more decadent – in taste not calories,” he added. “Our Confectionery Protein 22 pots contain 22g of protein, which is actually significantly higher than other market confectionery protein yoghurts and, as with our whole protein range, we don’t use any sweeteners.”

The brand hopes to tap into the opportunities presented by confectionery protein within the growing global protein market and the demand for protein-rich daily products.

In addition to its Protein 22 pots, the Scottish dairy supplier launched Protein 25 pouches in Peach, Strawberry, and Mango, Passionfruit & Papaya flavours in early 2022, which are also available in pot forms.

Graham’s told The Grocer its Glenfield site in Fife had seen a 67% increase in production following these launches. It claims to now be the largest UK-based supplier of protein pouch products.