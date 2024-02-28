Birds Eye has added a new Mini Fish Fingers line to its core range.

The NPD will be available from March and was designed to tap into new meal occasions, the frozen food giant said.

The Mini Fish Fingers (rsp: £3.50) are 100% MSC certified, made with 100% white fish fillet and are suitable for air frying or oven cooking.

“Our classic Fish Fingers have been a staple at the dinner table for generations and are particularly popular at kids’ mealtimes,” said Mike Sowerby, head of marketing, fish & poultry at Birds Eye UK & Ireland.

“With the growing use of frozen foods during lunch and snacking, our new Mini Fish Fingers will tap into this demand to provide a tasty, nutritious, and fun mealtime solution for kids while also offering an innovative option for adult sharing plates and party occasions.”

He added that the new mini variant, like its Chunky Fish Fingers launched in 2018, offered retailers an “opportunity to unlock even more sales”.

To promote the new product, Birds Eye has partnered with toy brand Playmobil.

The tie-up will include an on-pack promotion that will gift a special edition bespoke Captain Birds Eye Playmobil character with the purchase of two packs of Birds Eye Mini Fish Fingers.

The promotion will be available from 1 April to 30 June and will be supported by in-store shopper activation and a £2.6m media campaign from mid-April including a TV ad, PR, social and out-of-home advertising.

Last year the brand launched its first flavoured fish finger with a chip shop curry variant of its Chunky Fish Finger.