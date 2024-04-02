Unilever has issued a food safety recall for Magnum Classic multipacks over fears they may contain pieces of metal.

The “precautionary” recall notice issued on 29 March stated that several batches of Magnum Classic packs (3x100ml) with a best before date of November 2025 were unsafe to eat following internal safety checks by Unilever.

The affected batch codes are: L3324, L3325, L3326, L3327 and L3328.

Shoppers who have purchased the affected product should not consume it but should instead contact the careline team by calling 0800 6781031 for guidance, Unilever has advised.

“The safety of the people that buy and use our products is always our number one priority, which is why we are recalling these products,” the notice reads.

Unilever isn’t the only supplier to have issued a precautionary recall over recent months.

Mars Wrigley issued a recall of various batches of Revels formats via the Food Standards Agency on 1 December over fears they may contain small pieces of rubber.

Following the recall, Revels were absent from supermarket shelves well into the new year.

Own-label savoury pastry lines from Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Aldi were recalled by chilled foods supplier Compleat Food Group in August over fears they may contain small pieces of metal and plastic.