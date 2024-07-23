Morrisons and Love British Food have announced a three-year partnership, which will officially launch during British Food Fortnight in September.

As part of the tie-up, Morrisons will become the exclusive retail partner of the independent organisation, which promotes British food. It will carry associated branding across Morrisons stores, online and on own-label products.

The news comes as Morrisons celebrates 125 years since the business started.

“We’re incredibly proud of our British food heritage and delighted to be partnering with Love British Food for the next three years,” said Sam Stott, senior customer planning manager for Morrisons.

“Customers continue to tell us that shopping somewhere that supports British farmers is really important to them and while we showcase our British food all year round, we are looking forward to really celebrating and shouting about it during British Food Fortnight.”

The retailer said it was proud to be British farming’s single biggest direct customer and throughout British Food Fortnight it would be celebrating the best of autumn’s British produce, meat and fish on Market Street with “great value prices” and in-store marketing displays.

“We are over the moon to be working with Morrisons,” said Alexia Robinson, founder and director of Love British Food. “They do more than many to fly the flag for British food and farming, making them the perfect partner for Love British Food.”

In addition, the community champions that are based in Morrisons supermarkets and work with local communities will be rewarding local groups who focus on increasing access to fresh, seasonal British food.

“What is particularly exciting is their network of 500 community champions, with one in every supermarket,” Robinson said. “Working with them will help Love British Food expand the reach of its activities in communities.

“The focus of this year’s British Food Fortnight is making good food available for all and Morrisons shares our passion for making this a reality,” she added.