Wilko is set to expand its grocery partnership with Iceland Foods.

Freezers stocked with Iceland’s own-label and exclusive products have been added to Wilko stores recently opened in St Albans and Rotherham. A third concession is set to open in a Wilko store in Poole later this year.

The offer covers an initial 500 products, from 150 of Iceland’s frozen lines. It includes products from its exclusive brand partnerships with Greggs, TGI’s and My Protein.

Wilko is also stocking a small selection of branded ambient products – previously exclusive to Iceland stores – on its website. It includes cheese & onion crisps from Cathedral City, and a salt & vinegar variant from Harry Ramsden’s. A range of Chiquito fajita meal kits as well as cereal bar products from Slimming World are also available.

The move, first reported by Retail Gazette, is an extension of an established partnership between Iceland and CDS Superstores, which acquired the Wilko brand from administrators in October last year and has since opened a number of stores. CDS also owns The Range, which has had Iceland ‘shop in shop’ concessions since 2019, now span 117 stores.

Wilko was “keen to trial” new additions that would enhance the experience of its stores, said CDS CEO Alex Simpkin.

Wilko has also expanded its primary food offer, alongside the addition of new services including paint mixing.

“Our new stores in Rotherham and St Albans have a much larger food offer, including the introduction of some Iceland product,” said Simpkin.

“There are natural synergies between the Wilko and Iceland customer bases, so this trial feels like a great opportunity to test new and exciting formats.”

Iceland also launched thousands of SKUs on Amazon UK in September 2023.

The expansion of its network of exclusive brand partnerships, including with Greggs, Blue Dragon and Myprotein, has been another key focus for the frozen food retailer over the past couple of years.

“Iceland is proud of our partnership with CDS and we’re delighted that it has secured the future of the Wilko brand, with even more customers now able to access our fantastic products and exclusive brands,” said Iceland’s international and new business director Justin Addison.