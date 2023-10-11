Superdrug has kicked off its Christmas recruitment drive, with 1,000 seasonal sales assistant roles available in its stores nationwide.

While the roles are temporary to cover the busy festive period, Superdrug said it would aim to move talented workers into permanent roles where possible.

The health & beauty retailer opened 25 new stores across the UK earlier this year, including in Brent Cross, Bristol Gallagher, Lerwick and Berkhamsted.

“With the sad loss of Wilko, we know that it’s a challenging time for many of our retail colleagues and we encourage them to apply to work with us,” said Superdrug people director Amy Davies.

“They will be joining a fun, passionate and supportive culture, where individuality is celebrated, and everyone is equally committed to making things happen together.”

Those interested in applying should visit superdrug.jobs.

Superdrug CEO Peter Macnab said: “Christmas is always an exciting and busy time for Superdrug and these new colleague roles will help us to deliver a bigger and better Christmas in 2023 for our customers.

“We have been encouraged by strong trading so far this year and know too that we have great deals coming for Black Friday and a best-in-class offering for Christmas. This enables us to confidently create jobs and ensures that we deliver on the excellent service expected when a customer chooses to shop at Superdrug.”

Exclusive research for The Grocer last month suggested retailer demand for festive workers this year would outstrip a diminishing seasonal labour pool. More than half of retail managers surveyed (53%) by Axonify said they were hiring more festive seasonal workers this year, either because they needed more support than usual or because existing staff lacked the skills to meet seasonal demand. But nearly as many (49%) said it had been harder to find them and 57% said the quality of applicants, including their skill set and previous experience, had become worse.