It’s been seven years since Bodyform’s #bloodnormal campaign broke the taboo of showing blood in ads for its period products. Any brand still using that peculiar blue liquid now looks old-fashioned and prim.

The brand still has stigmas in its sights, however. “Why do girls still see blood in their pants and think they’re dying?” it asks in its bold new advert, which reminds viewers of the many confusions of menstruation. A box of tampons growls at one girl, who is overwhelmed by its labyrinthine instructions, while intimidating examinations, discharge odour and contraceptive complexities are all also highlighted.

An orchestra ramps up the tension, as do screaming uteruses, scary speculums and an unhelpful male doctor. A recurring motif of women in art adds a witty touch.

“What do you wish you’d been told?” the ad concludes, demanding a world that “actually understands our bodies” and – declining to directly advertise its products in favour of a rallying cry – calling on women to ‘live fearless’. Empowering and imaginative.