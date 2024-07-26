Estrella Damm’s short films never fail to deliver aspirational images of sun-soaked Spain, usually with a celebrity – like Bad Gyal, Peter Dinklage or Jean Reno – front and centre, and the beer on casually incidental display.

In its latest effort, Damm is again a bit-part player – but there is no big star to anchor the ad. In Verano ’78, we meet María, a beautiful young woman, who inherits some photographs of her equally gorgeous grandmother, 46 years ago. María begins to retrace her footsteps via a photographic project and meets a handsome young man.

We see their lives in paradisical parallel until a tropical breeze ruins the old photos by blowing them off a beautiful yacht into an idyllic bay. Life’s tough sometimes. The inevitable row that follows is smoothed over by some posthumous wise words from granny about what’s really important – and a display of our heroine’s new pics.

On first viewing, the narrative is a bit confusing, so similar do the two female leads look. And the choice of soundtrack – a version of Baccara’s Yes Sir, I Can Boogie – seems to jar with the Spanish setting. But it’s hard to argue with nearly four minutes of sun, sand, beautiful people and beer.