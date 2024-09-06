Kit Kat and the concept of the ‘break’ are now so synonymous, the brand can afford to play with the concept – last year giving us a medieval (ish) knight in technological turmoil.

Its new ad, however, more straightforwardly addresses the break as most of us understand it in modern times. With work piling up on his desk, a beleaguered-looking bloke announces he’s “just going outside for a break”. On his way, though, it becomes clear he’s not leaving work behind, as a series of post-its, notes and even a whiteboard attach themselves to him. It’s only when he snaps off a bit of his favourite treat that everything falls away, satisfyingly.

It’s a distinctive visual metaphor. And the soundtrack – Queen’s I Want To Break Free – is unimprovable.